WWE News: Rikishi Reacts To Bloodline’s Paul Heyman Attack, Clips Of Shinsuke Nakamura At UFC 303

June 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 6-28-24 Solo Sikoa Paul Heyman Image Credit: WWE

– Rikishi took to social media to react to The Bloodline taking out Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown. As noted, the stable destroyed Heyman in the Smackdown main event segment when he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Chief. Rikishi posted to Twitter to comment on the matter, writing:

“IT’S DONE!”

– Shinsuke Nakamura appeared in the corner of Rei Tsuruya at UFC 303, where the debuting UFC fighter picked up a win. You can see clips of Nakamura as a cornerman below. Tsuruya picked up a unanimous decision victory.

