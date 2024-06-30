wrestling / News
WWE News: Rikishi Reacts To Bloodline’s Paul Heyman Attack, Clips Of Shinsuke Nakamura At UFC 303
– Rikishi took to social media to react to The Bloodline taking out Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown. As noted, the stable destroyed Heyman in the Smackdown main event segment when he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Chief. Rikishi posted to Twitter to comment on the matter, writing:
“IT’S DONE!”
— RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) June 29, 2024
– Shinsuke Nakamura appeared in the corner of Rei Tsuruya at UFC 303, where the debuting UFC fighter picked up a win. You can see clips of Nakamura as a cornerman below. Tsuruya picked up a unanimous decision victory.
Shinsuke Nakamura, UFC cornerman #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/U76sDltuZX
— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 29, 2024
⚡️ TSURUYA x NAKAMURA ⚡️
Rei Tsuruya & @ShinsukeN celebrate after picking up the W! YeaOh! 🤘#UFC303 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ from 1AM pic.twitter.com/KCgxHry3GI
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 29, 2024
Coach Shinsuke Nakamura at work in Rei Tsuruya’s corner for his fight at #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/GQB2FDDO8d
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 29, 2024