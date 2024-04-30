WWE Ring Announcer Reportedly Headed To NXT

WWE Smackdown’s ring announcer is headed to NXT very soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Mike Rome is set to move to NXT to perform ring announcing duties, and could be there as soon as tonight’s night two of NXT Spring Breakin’.

Rome is the current ring announcer for WWE Smackdown and began in NXT in that role, where he stayed from 2016 through 2019. He then moved to Raw until 2023 and then headed to Smackdown.

No word as of yet on what this means for NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor.