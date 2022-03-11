WWE Ringside Experience Set For Walmart In Dallas/Fort Worth Next Weekend

WWE is bringing their Ringside experience to Walmart in the Dallas/Fort Worth area next weekend in the build-up to WrestleMania 38. WWE announced on Friday that the free experience will take place at the Walmart at 8401 Anderson Blvd. in Fort Worth on March 19th and 20th. You can see the full announcement below:

WWE Ringside coming to Walmart in Dallas/Fort Worth March 19-20

On The Road to WrestleMania, WWE and Walmart are bringing an exclusive, free experience to the WWE Universe in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, area.

WWE Ringside at Walmart is a free to attend event that will provide the WWE Universe the same energy and family-friendly atmosphere as a live WWE event. Fans can register for their free ticket at wweringside2022.com.*

Celebrate The Showcase of the Immortals at the Walmart at 8401 Anderson Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76120, on Saturday, March 19. and Sunday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Fans in the Dallas/Fort Worth area will have the opportunity to experience WWE like never before.

WWE Ringside activities include:

* Photo opportunity with the new Mattel Wrekkin’ Slam N’ Spin ATV vehicle

* Play the brand-new WWE 2K22 at the 2K22 Gaming Experience

* Take a photo inside a life-size Funko Pop box

* Relive WWE history with memorabilia displays

* Opportunity to purchase WrestleMania tickets

* Exclusive WWE photo ops

* And so much more!

The event will also include special appearances by WWE Superstars.

*Tickets are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ticket registration is required for entry to the event.