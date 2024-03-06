WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends Ratings, Audience Down From Last Week

The ratings and viewership for Sunday’s WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends were down from the week before. Sunday episode of WWE Rivals on Randy Savage vs. Jake Roberts brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 316,000 viewers per PWInsider, down 14.3% and 10% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 351,000. The numbers are the lowest since the season one finale on Stephanie McMahon & Brie Bella did a 0.05 demo rating and 251,000 viewers in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Sgt. Slaughter episode of Biography: WWE Legends did a 0.07 demo rating and 276,000 viewers, down 36.4% and 26.8% from the 0.11 demo rating and 377,000 viewers for previous week’s Randy Orton episode. That was the lowest demo rating since the season one finale on WrestleMania I did a 0.07 and the lowest total viewership of the series to date.

Both shows were of course up against an AEW PPV in Revolution, which likely affected their numbers.