wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Rivals Clip Looks at Triple H and Mankind’s First Brawl, Sneak Peek Of This Sunday’s DX Biography episode

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rivals Triple H Mick Foley Image Credit: A&E

– WWE has shared a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Rivals looking at Triple H and Mick Foley’s feud. You can check out the video below, looking at the two mens’ first brawl at King of the Ring:

– A new sneak peek of this coming Sunday’s episode of Biography: Legends is online. The episode is focused on D-Generation X and airs on A&E:

