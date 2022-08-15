wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Rivals Clip Looks at Triple H and Mankind’s First Brawl, Sneak Peek Of This Sunday’s DX Biography episode
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has shared a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Rivals looking at Triple H and Mick Foley’s feud. You can check out the video below, looking at the two mens’ first brawl at King of the Ring:
– A new sneak peek of this coming Sunday’s episode of Biography: Legends is online. The episode is focused on D-Generation X and airs on A&E:
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation