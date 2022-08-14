wrestling / News
Various News: Clip From This Week’s WWE Rivals, Ric Flair On His Last Match, Gunther’s Plans For The International
August 13, 2022 | Posted by
– This week’s WWE Rivals featured a clip you can watch below, described as:
Freddy Prinze Jr. and the roundtable discuss if something as epic and controversial as The Montreal Screwjob could happen today, in this scene from WWE Rivals.
– You can see Ric Flair give a step-by-step breakdown of his final match:
– WWE posted a clip from The SmackDown LowDown, described as:
“Boujee and The Beast” teammates Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez are ready for the next round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament, Madcap Moss respects Drew McIntyre, and Gunther plans to bring prestige back to the Intercontinental Title.