WWE News: RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre Brawl With The Bloodline on Raw, Ciampa attacks Mustafa Ali
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro took it to The Bloodline to kick off Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the clip below of RK-Bro attacking The Usos, after which McIntyre came out to brawl with Reigns:
– Mustafa Ali had a rough night, as he lost a two-on-one handicap match against Theory and The Miz and then was attacked by Ciampa after the match:
