– WWE has filed a trademark for the term “RKO.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application for the name of Randy Orton’s signature on November 22nd, with the description as follows:

Mark For: RKO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

– WWE is selling a CM Punk Signature Series Championship Title Belt to commemorate Punk’s 434 day title reign. The title costs $699.99 and is described as follows:

Following CM Punk’s WWE Championship victory at Survivor Series 2011, he held the title for 434 days, accumulating 13 pay-per-view title defenses. Shout “IT’S CLOBBERING TIME” and bring home this CM Punk 434-Day Signature Series Championship Title Belt. Featuring eye-catching colors reminiscent of the Chicago flag, distinct Superstar graphics on either side of the strap and rhinestone embellishments, this prize is a fitting commemoration of the seventh-longest WWE Championship reign in company history.