WWE Road To Clash in Paris Ticket Sale Starts on Friday

– WWE announced today that the Road To Clash in Paris Tour ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 14. Also, the general ticket sale starts on Friday, May 14. These include WWE live events in the UK, Ireland, and France. Fans can also register for presale access RIGHT HERE. Here’s the full announcement:

TICKETS FOR WWE® AUGUST TOUR ACROSS U.K., IRELAND AND FRANCE ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 16

“Road To Clash in Paris” Tour Presale Begins Wednesday, May 14 at 10am Local

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris

May 6, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for the upcoming U.K., Ireland and France tour on the road to Clash in Paris this August will go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10am local time.

Presale for the Road to Clash in Paris Tour will begin Wednesday, May 14 at 10am local time. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final WWE appearances in Dublin, Lyon and Paris as part of his 2025 Farewell tour.

Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Superstars including World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, GUNTHER, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Penta, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, LA Knight, WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day and The Bloodline*.

This marks the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin (August 22), and the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham (August 25). The Road to Clash in Paris Tour includes:

Friday, August 22 – Dublin, Ireland: Friday Night SmackDown at 3Arena

Saturday, August 23 – Liverpool, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, August 24 – Newcastle, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at Utilita Arena

Monday, August 25 – Birmingham, U.K.: Monday Night Raw at bp pulse Live

Tuesday, August 26 – Manchester, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at AO Arena

Wednesday, August 27 – Leeds, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at First Direct Arena

Thursday, August 28 – Cardiff, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at Utilita Arena

Friday, August 29 – Lyon, France: Friday Night SmackDown at LDLC Arena

Sunday, August 31 – Paris, France: WWE Clash in Paris at Paris La Défense Arena

Monday, September 1 – Paris, France: Monday Night Raw at Paris La Défense Arena

Combo tickets for Clash in Paris and Monday Night Raw at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1, are available now from www.ticketmaster.fr. Clash in Paris will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital.