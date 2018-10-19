Quantcast

 

Various News: New NWA National Title To Be Revealed Today, Big Show Battles Eddie Guerrero 15 Years Ago, WWE Road to Evolution Airing Monday After Raw

October 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Evolution

– WWE has announced that a Road to WWE Evolution special will air after Monday’s WWE Raw…

“Road to Evolution” to chronicle the journey to the first-ever women’s WWE pay-per-view event: Immediately following Raw this Monday on USA Network, a new special, “Road to Evolution,” will chronicle the journey to the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution.

The special will look back on the groundbreaking Women’s Evolution in WWE, featuring Superstars of the past, present and future coming together to celebrate a new chapter in WWE history.

The “Road to Evolution” special will also air on E! on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 10/9 C following the latest episode of Total Divas.

Don’t miss an exclusive look at how WWE Evolution took shape before all the action kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7/6 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!

– The NWA announced that the promotion will unveil its new NWA National Title today at 1PM on YouTube…

– WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo Big Show vs. Eddie Guerrero at WWE No Mercy 15 years ago today.

