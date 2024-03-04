WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results 03.03.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Drew McIntyre

WWE held a live event on their ‘Road to Wrestlemania’ tour last night at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. Imperium

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* R-Truth, The Miz & DIY def. The Judgment Day

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre