WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results 03.03.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Drew McIntyre

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Road to WrestleMania 3-03-2024 Image Credit: WWE, Mechanics Bank Arena

WWE held a live event on their ‘Road to Wrestlemania’ tour last night at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY
* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. Imperium
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* R-Truth, The Miz & DIY def. The Judgment Day
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre

