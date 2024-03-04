wrestling / News
WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results 03.03.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Drew McIntyre
WWE held a live event on their ‘Road to Wrestlemania’ tour last night at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY
* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. Imperium
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* R-Truth, The Miz & DIY def. The Judgment Day
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre
Lmfao this is hilarious 😂 #WWE #WWEBakersfield #RoadToWrestleMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/L7dbNsShTW
— TWD Rick Grimes Fan (@IronWolfNetTV) March 4, 2024
When the referee started emoting on Jimmy Uso that was hilarious 😆 #WWE #WWEBakersfield #RoadToWrestleMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AW9RkvTjsY
— TWD Rick Grimes Fan (@IronWolfNetTV) March 4, 2024
Shawn Michaels (@JohnnyGargano) & Triple H (@CiampaWWE) just hit the Sweet Chin Music & Pedigree at the WrestleMania Supershow House Show#WWE #WWEBakersfield #RoadToWrestleMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Y8fShgn4Fx
— TWD Rick Grimes Fan (@IronWolfNetTV) March 4, 2024
What a match to end off the show #WWE #WWEBakersfield #RoadToWrestleMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sMWyDDVuxS
— TWD Rick Grimes Fan (@IronWolfNetTV) March 4, 2024
It’s Just Me Uce!#WWE #WWEBakersfield #RoadToWrestleMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fluXSZUX61
— TWD Rick Grimes Fan (@IronWolfNetTV) March 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New AEW PPV Event, Upcoming Collision Pre-Emption
- Backstage Notes From AEW Revolution, Who Is Backstage, No Edicts Regarding Sting Tributes
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Darby Allin Wants Sting To Leave Wrestling On A High Note, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ If He Dies On Mount Everest