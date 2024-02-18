wrestling / News
WWE Road to WrestleMania Results 2.17.2024: Cody Rhodes Faces Nakamura in a Street Fight
– The WWE Road to WrestleMania Tour continued with a live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:
* LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso).
* Nia Jax beat Maxxine Dupri.
* Carlito beat Austin Theory.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a No Contest.
* The New Day and Chad Gable then beat Imperium in an impromptu six-man tag team match.
* Omos w/ MVP beat Akira Tozawa.
* Asuka w/ Kairi Sane beat Michin w/ Zelina Vega.
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.
LA Knight gets the W against Solo Sikoa last night at #WWEOakland
Credit: Matt Kempke pic.twitter.com/5sf0LHsSL5
— Vick (@Vick_8122) February 18, 2024
@MiaYim accompanied by @ZelinaVegaWWE vs @WWEAsuka with @KAIRI_official in her corner at #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/85Nhcl2njV
— Tony Fury (@RealTonyFury) February 18, 2024
@RonKillings So glad I got to see you tonight!! #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/s0WLxizVAf
— Emily (@EmilinaB) February 18, 2024
Another look at my quick chat with @CodyRhodes after #WWEOakland, this time thanks to @MARKUSMAC.
He took far more time with me and everyone else than he had to.
One of the things I told him was “thank you for making pro wrestling better for everyone.”
Truly a class act. https://t.co/6F83Wvul5g pic.twitter.com/sKIqvaDlcM
— A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) February 18, 2024
Thank you #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/moEsUizHhp
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) February 18, 2024
#WWEOakland let’s have fun! pic.twitter.com/4zz2nqUbKK
— Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) February 18, 2024
@RealLAKnight talks to the #WWEOakland crowd tonight! #wwe pic.twitter.com/bUC96GtwDe
— Tony Fury (@RealTonyFury) February 18, 2024
