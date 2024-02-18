– The WWE Road to WrestleMania Tour continued with a live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:

* LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso).

* Nia Jax beat Maxxine Dupri.

* Carlito beat Austin Theory.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a No Contest.

* The New Day and Chad Gable then beat Imperium in an impromptu six-man tag team match.

* Omos w/ MVP beat Akira Tozawa.

* Asuka w/ Kairi Sane beat Michin w/ Zelina Vega.

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

