WWE Road to WrestleMania Results 2.17.2024: Cody Rhodes Faces Nakamura in a Street Fight

February 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania 2-17-24 Image Credit: WWE, Oakland Arena

– The WWE Road to WrestleMania Tour continued with a live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:

* LA Knight beat Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso).
* Nia Jax beat Maxxine Dupri.
* Carlito beat Austin Theory.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a No Contest.
* The New Day and Chad Gable then beat Imperium in an impromptu six-man tag team match.
* Omos w/ MVP beat Akira Tozawa.
* Asuka w/ Kairi Sane beat Michin w/ Zelina Vega.
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

