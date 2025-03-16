wrestling / News

WWE Road to WrestleMania Results From Germany 3.16.25: Gunther vs. AJ Styles in Steel Cage

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania Europe 2025 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE continued its Road to WrestleMania Europe 2025 tour today with another live event at the Zag Arena in Hannover, Germany. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam

* Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio.
* Ludwig Kaiser defeated Grayson Waller.
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark to retain the title.
* Penta defeated Chad Gable
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan.
* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa).
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the title.

