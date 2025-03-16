– WWE continued its Road to WrestleMania Europe 2025 tour today with another live event at the Zag Arena in Hannover, Germany. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam”

* Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio.

* Ludwig Kaiser defeated Grayson Waller.

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark to retain the title.

* Penta defeated Chad Gable

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan.

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa).

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Cage Match: Gunther (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the title.