WWE Road to WrestleMania Tour Starts Tonight, Weekend House Show Notes

– WWE starts its Road to WrestleMania tour tonight with a house show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be held at the Maverick Center. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Seth “Freakin”, Big E, Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

* RAW Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

The WWE tour continues on Sunday (Feb. 6) at the Extra Mile Center in Boise, Idaho. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Seth Rollins & Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

* Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair