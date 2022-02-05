wrestling / News
WWE Road to WrestleMania Tour Starts Tonight, Weekend House Show Notes
February 5, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE starts its Road to WrestleMania tour tonight with a house show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be held at the Maverick Center. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Seth “Freakin”, Big E, Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos
* RAW Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
The WWE tour continues on Sunday (Feb. 6) at the Extra Mile Center in Boise, Idaho. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Seth Rollins & Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos
* Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair
