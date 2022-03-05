WWE Road to WrestleMania Weekend House Show Notes for Quebec & Allentown

– As previously reported, WWE has two more live events scheduled this weekend, with the previously postponed event for Laval, Quebec set for Sunday, March 6 at Place Bell. Advertised for tomorrow’s show in Quebec are Universal champ Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s champ Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, the PPL Center is advertising the following lineup for the other Road to WrestleMania live show for tomorrow in Allentown, Pennsylvania:

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Rollins’ partner is not listed)

* Miz TV w/ Special Guest Dominik Mysterio