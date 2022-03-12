WWE Road to WrestleMania Weekend House Show Notes

– WWE continues its Road to WrestleMania live event tour this weekend. There are two live events scheduled for tonight, and another two set for tomorrow. Here is WWE house show lineup for this weekend:

Advertised for WWE Road to WrestleMania show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi:

* Drew McIntyre

* Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns

* Sasha Banks

* Kofi Kingston

For obvious reasons, Big E will not be making it to tonight’s event.

Also tonight at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:

* US Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

* No. 1 Contender’s Match for Raw Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Alpha Academy

* Also set to appear: The Miz, Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa, Riddle, Liv Morgan, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, and Doudrop

Tomorrow (Mar. 13) at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia:

* US Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

* No. 1 Contender’s Match for Raw Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Alpha Academy

* Also set to appear: The Miz, Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa, Riddle, Liv Morgan, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, and Doudrop

Also set for tomorrow (Mar. 13) at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida:+

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Usos vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston was advertised, but that was before Big E suffered an injury last night.

* Naomi and Sonya Deville are also advertised to appear.