wrestling
WWE News: Road Warrior Animal Honored For WWE Playlist, Stock Down Again
September 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a WWE Playlist video looking at Road Warrior’s career following his passing today. Animal passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 60. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $38.35 on Tuesday, down -0.86 (2.19%) from the previous price to hit the lowest point since April 13th. The market as a whole was up 0.07% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Says He Was Paid by WWE During Pandemic While At Home
- John Morrison On His Decision To Leave WWE In 2011, What Point He Considered Returning To The Company
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline