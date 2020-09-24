wrestling

WWE News: Road Warrior Animal Honored For WWE Playlist, Stock Down Again

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Road Warriors Legion of Doom

– WWE has posted a WWE Playlist video looking at Road Warrior’s career following his passing today. Animal passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 60. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $38.35 on Tuesday, down -0.86 (2.19%) from the previous price to hit the lowest point since April 13th. The market as a whole was up 0.07% on the day.

