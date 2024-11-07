WWE News: Rob Van Dam Helps Je’Von Evans Against Wes Lee On NXT, Jaida Parker Beats Lola Vice

– Rob Van Dam came to Je’Von Evans’ aid in his match against Wes Lee on this week’s WWE NXT. Wednesday’s ECW-themed show saw Evans and Lee battle amidst their feud with each other. Before the match, Lee took out RVD backstage so he couldn’t get involved in the match but it was for naughty, since Van Dam showed up late in the match to distract Lee.

Lee tried to hit Van Dam with a chair but RVD dodged, and Evans dove into Lee. Evans ultimately got the win with a frog splash.

– Jaida Parker was able to get a win over Lola Vice in their Hardcore Match on the show by way of a brick. Parker took on Vice in the opening match with Dawn Marie as guest referee. Vice had Parker in a rear naked choke at one point, but Parker grabbed the brick and slammed Vice in the face with it. She got the win soon after with a Drive By.