WWE News: Rob Van Dam Hosting WrestleMania After Party In Las Vegas, Living Colour Performing On Friday

Rob Van Dam is set to host a WrestleMania after-party in Las Vegas to close out the coming weekend. Eventbrite is listing Rob Van Dam’s Mania After Party for Sunday at The Nerd Bar in Las Vegas, described as follows:

“The ultimate Mania Week After Party goes down at The Nerd hosted by Rob Van Dam on Sunday 4/20. Fight Capital NFT holders enjoy open bar!”

– Living Colour are set to perform a free live show at the Fremont Stret Experience in Vegas on Friday at 8:30 local time. The band, who of course are behind CM Punk’s theme song, had provided the details on their official website.