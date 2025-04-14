wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Van Dam Hosting WrestleMania After Party In Las Vegas, Living Colour Performing On Friday
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Rob Van Dam is set to host a WrestleMania after-party in Las Vegas to close out the coming weekend. Eventbrite is listing Rob Van Dam’s Mania After Party for Sunday at The Nerd Bar in Las Vegas, described as follows:
“The ultimate Mania Week After Party goes down at The Nerd hosted by Rob Van Dam on Sunday 4/20. Fight Capital NFT holders enjoy open bar!”
– Living Colour are set to perform a free live show at the Fremont Stret Experience in Vegas on Friday at 8:30 local time. The band, who of course are behind CM Punk’s theme song, had provided the details on their official website.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green’s Count-Out Loss to Zelina Vega
- Ted DiBiase Says Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow Main Eventing WrestleMania 11 Was a Mistake
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now