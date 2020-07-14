wrestling / News
WWE News: Robert Stone Gets Rejected By Killian Dane, Stock Rebounds
July 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Chalk up Killian Dain in the “not interested” column for Robert Stone’s recruitment drive. Stone is trying to bring in new members and made another pitch to Dain, resulting in his getting blocked:
Blocked https://t.co/HcCbBtqn3P
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) July 14, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.57 on Tuesday, up $1.09 (2.45%) from its previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.13% on the day.
