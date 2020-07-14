wrestling / News

WWE News: Robert Stone Gets Rejected By Killian Dane, Stock Rebounds

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Killian Dain NXT

– Chalk up Killian Dain in the “not interested” column for Robert Stone’s recruitment drive. Stone is trying to bring in new members and made another pitch to Dain, resulting in his getting blocked:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.57 on Tuesday, up $1.09 (2.45%) from its previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.13% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Killian Dain, Robert Stone, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading