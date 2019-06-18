WWE News: The Rock Accepts Generation Award, Preview for Upcoming WWE 24 Episodes, Roman Reigns Loses in Arm Wrestling Contest

– MTV released a video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony this week. You can check out the video of The Rock accepting the award below.

– WWE released a new preview for upcoming episodes of its WWE 24 series, which goes behind the scenes for lives of WWE Superstars. New upcoming episodes will feature Batista ending his wrestling career at WrestleMania 35, Alexa Bliss, and Kofi Kingston. You can check out that preview below.

– Roman Reigns shared a video on Twitter showing him playing some arm wrestling with patients at the Children’s Hospital Colorado. You can check out that video below.