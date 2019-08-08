wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock and Roman Reigns Rehearse Fight Scene for Hobbs & Shaw, Nikki Bella Shares Sneak Peek at New House, New John Cena Word Life Shirt
– A new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released for Hobbs & Shaw where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns rehearse the film’s climactic fight scene. You can check out that video below.
– The Bella Twins released a new video where Nikki Bella offers a new look at her house that’s still under construction. You can check out that video in the player below.
– WWE has released a new retro Word Life shirt for John Cena. You can check out Cena t-shirt below.
The #DrOfThuganomics @JohnCena gets this week's #tbtee. Show the world that you're about that #wordlife with this sweet retro ringer at #WWEShop! #WWE #WWEShop #JohnCena #tbthttps://t.co/GCjAFR2qR0 pic.twitter.com/qWttN0fCOq
