WWE News: The Rock and Roman Reigns Rehearse Fight Scene for Hobbs & Shaw, Nikki Bella Shares Sneak Peek at New House, New John Cena Word Life Shirt

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released for Hobbs & Shaw where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns rehearse the film’s climactic fight scene. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins released a new video where Nikki Bella offers a new look at her house that’s still under construction. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE has released a new retro Word Life shirt for John Cena. You can check out Cena t-shirt below.

