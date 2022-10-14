wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Appears At NHL Game, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Attend Bears Game

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Under Armour WWE The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– The Rock made an appearance at an NHL on Thursday. The Great One attended the Toronto Maple Leafs home game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and appeared on camera. You can see some clips below:

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins also did some Thursday night sports viewing, with the two attending the Chicago Bears’ game against the Washington Commanders:

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)

