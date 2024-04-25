WWE News: The Rock Goes Behind the Scenes Of Music Video, Masked Republic Releasing Comic On Rey Mysterio & More

– The Rock has posted a behind-the-scenes video from his music video shoot with country star Chris Janson. The Final Boss appeared in the video for Janson’s “Whatcha See is Whatcha Get” and you can see the behind the scenes video posted by Rock below:

– Masked Republic has announced that they’re teaming with Massive Publishing for a Luchaverse comic featuring Rey Mysterio and more. You can see the announcement below:

Massive Publishing partners with Masked Republic to release THE LUCHAVERSE, featuring a legendary cast of luchadores including Rey Mysterio and Tinieblas Jr. to battle monsters, aliens, and evil threats from across the cosmos.

Massive Publishing and Masked Republic team up this July to launch the most exciting luchador stories within the pages of The Luchaverse, a genre-blending thrill ride starring iconic talents like Rey Mysterio and Tiniebelas Jr. These luchadores may battle in the ring by day, but by night those with an ancient secret lineage serve humanity as monster hunters and world protectors!

“Being able to bring some of today’s biggest names in lucha libre into our original story world and break the mold of what lucha libre films were, and what wrestling related comics have been, is a dream come true for me.” – Masked Republic founder & CEO and Luchaverse co-creator Ruben Zamora said.

Each Luchaverse: Catalyst event issue will be a double-feature with 48 pages of thrilling action bringing readers straight into the heart of a centuries old mystery that has suddenly rocked the most powerful luchadores to their cores as an unimaginable power is unleashed. Releasing July 17, 2024, the first issue is written by Ivan Plaza (Chido Comics) & Marco Lopez (Puerto Rico Strong, The Nightcrawlers).

Kicking off the Luchaverse: Catalyst event, Rey Mysterio, the most recognized luchador on the planet, discovers his legacy outside the ring as the next in line to take on a great evil prophesied to return and plunge the world into darkness. It’s all action and adventure as Mysterio, aided by the clandestine military group known as “The Ambassadors,” heads deep into the jungle to an arcane ancient temple with one mission in mind: retrieve the inconceivably powerful MASK OF THE FIRST MYSTERIO. Interior art by Ben Harvey (Marvel Comics’ cover artist) and colourist Bryan Magnaye.

The second part of this double-sized first issue spotlights the reigning Legends of Lucha Libre Champion, Tinieblas Jr., whose father was the first luchador, after El Santo, to have his own comic book series in Mexico in the 1970s. Interior art by Diego Simone (The Purple Oblivion).

In the pages of The Luchaverse, Tinieblas Jr. is the supreme monster hunter, heir to a legacy as protector of both the human and monster realms forcing him to take on the legions of the damned and all manner of creatures that go bump in the night. The actions of Rey Mysterio & The Ambassadors have set off a chain of events most in The Luchaverse are still trying to connect, but Tinieblas Jr. and his assistant Ramona are working to remain one step ahead as they race to solve mystery at the heart of where the two worlds meet before both realms are changed forever!

“Teaming up with Massive Publishing to tap into the incredible business they have built over the past two years and enabling us to bring The Luchaverse into comic book shops across the globe – we see a tag team that is primed for success,” – Masked Republic President & COO and Luchaverse co-creator Kevin Kleinrock added.

“As a kid, my mother introduced me to the work of the classic Lucha Libre film actors Mil Máscaras and El Santo. I loved their larger than life pulp hero personas that transcended the ring. It’s awesome to see Masked Republic giving that treatment to the modern stars of Lucha Libre and getting to debut with a story featuring Rey Mysterio feels special as I remember obsessing over his early matches and to this day consider him one of my favorite wrestlers of all time.” – Michael Calero, CEO/Co-Publisher, Massive Publishing

Luchaverse: Catalyst #1 is now available for preorder at your local comic book shop via Previewsworld.com and directly on https://massivepublishing.com/collections/luchaverse . The 3-part event will be released monthly in comic stores from Massive Publishing with a sprawling cast of legendary luchadores in each issue. Luchaverse: Catalyst #1, In Shops: July 17, 2024.