WWE News: The Rock’s Black Adam Releases Theme Song, Sasha Banks Gets Star Wars Funko Pop!

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Black Adam Dwayne Johnson The Rock Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

– The Rock comes to the screen as Black Adam next month, and the film’s theme music has been released. Composer Lorne Balfe released the Black Adam theme from the October 21st film, and you can listen to it below:

– Sasha Banks is finally getting her Star Wars Funko Pop!. Funko has announced a new line of The Mandalorian Pop! figures which will include Banks’ character of Koska Reeves, as you can see below:

