WWE News: The Rock Thanks Charlotte Flair, Natalya Remembers Stu Hart, Latest WWE Now
– The Rock had kind things to say about Charlotte Flair.
Thank you champ! Keep raising the bar in that @wwe squared circle. Upholding and creating an epic legacy all at the same time 💪🏾 https://t.co/2MpqIcdq1d
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2019
– Big E will be returning….at some point.
When they add me as a playable character in @EASPORTS UFC 4. But as the skill-less bum I am. A real can. https://t.co/Hgak49QifY
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 2, 2019
When @XavierWoodsPhD let’s me put my whole mouth on his trombone. https://t.co/Hgak49QifY
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 2, 2019
When we get healt—-healthier catering options. https://t.co/Hgak49QifY
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 2, 2019
When @Wale drops his new album. But not current @Wale. Old @wale. The new, old @wale album. https://t.co/Hgak49QifY
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 2, 2019
– Natalya remembers Stu Hart.
Happy birthday to my grandfather Stu Hart, who inspired so many people including myself. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ywY3LxU5xI
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 3, 2019
– 5 WWE superstars you didn’t know wore a mask:
– WWE Now looks at Women’s Money in the Bank participants and their war of words.
– Kofi Kingston and his MK11 kicks.
– In another video, Kofi Kingston is featured on Celtic Warrior Workouts.
