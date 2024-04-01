wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Comments On Being The ‘Final Boss,’ Clip From Tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends

March 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WWE Smackdown 3-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– The Rock took to social media to comment on what it means to be The Final Boss. The Great One posted a montage video to Twitter which he captioned:

“The Final Boss creates the road we are all on.

#RoadToWrestleMania
#Part1
#WrestleMania
#Philadelphia
April 6th + April 7th
@WWE @TKOGrp”

– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on Roman Reigns, discussing the origin of his “Acknowledge Me!” catchphrase:

