wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Comments On Being The ‘Final Boss,’ Clip From Tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends
March 31, 2024 | Posted by
– The Rock took to social media to comment on what it means to be The Final Boss. The Great One posted a montage video to Twitter which he captioned:
“The Final Boss creates the road we are all on.
#RoadToWrestleMania
#Part1
#WrestleMania
#Philadelphia
April 6th + April 7th
@WWE @TKOGrp”
The Final Boss creates the road we are all on. #RoadToWrestleMania #Part1#WrestleMania #Philadelphia
April 6th + April 7th@WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/PXb7pg3SBe
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 31, 2024
– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on Roman Reigns, discussing the origin of his “Acknowledge Me!” catchphrase:
