WWE News: The Rock Comments On Being The ‘Final Boss,’ Clip From Tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends

– The Rock took to social media to comment on what it means to be The Final Boss. The Great One posted a montage video to Twitter which he captioned:

“The Final Boss creates the road we are all on. #RoadToWrestleMania

#Part1

#WrestleMania

#Philadelphia

April 6th + April 7th

@WWE @TKOGrp”

– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on Roman Reigns, discussing the origin of his “Acknowledge Me!” catchphrase: