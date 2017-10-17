wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Shares New Cooking Video, Roman Reigns’ Little Cousin Visits Raw
– The Rock shared a new video on his YouTube channel that shows how cook one of his favorite meals, tomahawk steak and a twice baked potato. You can check out that video in the player below.
– Roman Reigns’ young cousin, “Kit-Kat,” was backstage at Raw last night. You can check out some photos of her at the event shared by Roman Reigns and a video Titus O’Neil made with her and posted on Twitter below.
Rough night but these little angels made it all worth it!!! So grateful. #Family #Raw pic.twitter.com/3arsgYmu6L
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 17, 2017
Great having @WWERomanReigns Little cousin "Kit Kat" at @WWE #RAW tonight. She's battling NF like a CHAMP and Is Officially #TitusWorldWide pic.twitter.com/KvisHulac2
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 17, 2017