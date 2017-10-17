 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Shares New Cooking Video, Roman Reigns’ Little Cousin Visits Raw

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock shared a new video on his YouTube channel that shows how cook one of his favorite meals, tomahawk steak and a twice baked potato. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Roman Reigns’ young cousin, “Kit-Kat,” was backstage at Raw last night. You can check out some photos of her at the event shared by Roman Reigns and a video Titus O’Neil made with her and posted on Twitter below.

article topics

Jeffrey Harris
Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading