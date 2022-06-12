WWE News: The Rock Gets Pranked By His Kids, Shayna Baszler Reacts to Xbox Showcase News

– The Rock found himself pranked by his kids this morning, as he ended up with a unibrow and more. The Great One posted video of himself in bed on Sunday morning with a unibrow, mustache and soul patch drawn onto his face, which he took with aplomb. He captioned the post:

Yup, then this happened ——

It was quite the challenge to lay in bed this morning pretending to still be fast asleep while tiny footsteps come running in, giggling and whispering…then slowly but not subtly crawl on my bed – and proceed to draw on my face.

They’re 6 & 4 so when they draw — they jab as hard as they can like they’re giving me a COVID test thru my face ——‍—-

I thought they were finished until one says to the other, “let’s give Daddy a unibrow..” which they clearly proceeded to do and when they were done the 4 year old whispers “Oh My God” then they giggle and laugh like little devils and run out of the room.

While unsuspecting grizzly bear daddy continues to sleep quietly in bed.