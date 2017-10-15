WWE News: The Rock on His Music Picks for WWE 2K18, NFL Player Performs People’s Elbow, and Superstars on Which Weird Characters They Want for WWE 2K18

– 2K Games released a video on former WWE world heavyweight champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explaining his music picks for the WWE 2K18 video game soundtrack. You can check out the new video below.

– The People’s Elbow appeared to make an appearance during a recent Detroit Lions game. You can check out the clip of Golden H. Tate III performing the move on a football during the game below. The move also got the attention of The Rock, who commented on Tate performing the move during the game on his Twitter account.

– IGN released a new video this weekend, where WWE Superstars discuss which weird characters they would like to see in WWE 2K18, including Donkey Kong, Elvis Presley, and even United States President, Donald Trump. You can check out that video in the player below.