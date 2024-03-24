wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Comments on Smackdown Crowd, Cameron Grimes Shares Video From Drake Concert

March 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WWE Smackdown Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

– The Rock took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on the live crowd WWE Smackdown earlier this month. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account with a clip of the March 15th show in Memphis, writing:

“What a crowd.
What a PULSE.
Feel the mana.

~Final Boss
#SmackDown”

– Cameron Grimes had some fun at a Drake concert over the weekend, referencing the apparent Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef. Lamar took a shot at Drake on his latest track, “Like That” which also featured Future. Grimes attended Drake’s concert and shared a video of him from the audience shouting to ask what the beef is between Drake, Kendrick and Future.

He wrote in the tweet:

“The first to report it.

Here it is the Drake, Future, Kendrick beef first reported by CG.ent. brought to you by the Moon.”

Cameron Grimes, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

