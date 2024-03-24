WWE News: The Rock Comments on Smackdown Crowd, Cameron Grimes Shares Video From Drake Concert

– The Rock took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on the live crowd WWE Smackdown earlier this month. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account with a clip of the March 15th show in Memphis, writing:

“What a crowd.

What a PULSE.

Feel the mana. ~Final Boss

#SmackDown”

– Cameron Grimes had some fun at a Drake concert over the weekend, referencing the apparent Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef. Lamar took a shot at Drake on his latest track, “Like That” which also featured Future. Grimes attended Drake’s concert and shared a video of him from the audience shouting to ask what the beef is between Drake, Kendrick and Future.

He wrote in the tweet:

“The first to report it. Here it is the Drake, Future, Kendrick beef first reported by CG.ent. brought to you by the Moon.”