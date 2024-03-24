wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Comments on Smackdown Crowd, Cameron Grimes Shares Video From Drake Concert
– The Rock took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on the live crowd WWE Smackdown earlier this month. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account with a clip of the March 15th show in Memphis, writing:
“What a crowd.
What a PULSE.
Feel the mana.
~Final Boss
#SmackDown”
What a crowd.
What a PULSE.
Feel the mana.
~Final Boss #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/l7qwNeKdcl
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2024
– Cameron Grimes had some fun at a Drake concert over the weekend, referencing the apparent Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef. Lamar took a shot at Drake on his latest track, “Like That” which also featured Future. Grimes attended Drake’s concert and shared a video of him from the audience shouting to ask what the beef is between Drake, Kendrick and Future.
He wrote in the tweet:
“The first to report it.
Here it is the Drake, Future, Kendrick beef first reported by CG.ent. brought to you by the Moon.”
The first to report it.
Here it is the Drake, Future, Kendrick beef first reported by CG.ent. brought to you by the Moon. pic.twitter.com/E6wWhxTGQV
— Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) March 24, 2024