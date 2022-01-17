WWE News: The Rock Pays Tribute to His Father On Anniversary of Passing, Brian Gewirtz’s Memoir Gets Title

– The Rock paid tribute to his father, the great Rocky Johnson, on the anniversary of his passing over the weekend. The People’s Champion posted to Instagram on Saturday to share a video talking about his father, who passed on January 15th, 2021:

– PWInsider reports that Brian Gewirtz’s memoir has received a new title. The book, which will release on August 16th will be titled There’s Just One Problem: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in the WWE.