WWE News: Rock-Roman Reigns Segment Has Over 3 Million Youtube Views, TMZ Covers Fan Backlash

It hasn’t been 24 hours since WWE posted the entire segment that ended last night’s Smackdown and it has over three million views. The segment features Cody Rhodes declaring he will not challenge Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania before the Rock comes out to confront Reigns.

While the segment is proving to be a success in terms of viewing metrics, the majority of those who viewed it weren’t happy. Not only has the segment received a record number of dislikes on Youtube for WWE, but it has been trending on Twitter with mostly negative reactions.

The reaction is such that media outlets like TMZ are now covering the backlash.