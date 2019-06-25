WWE News: Trailers for Upcoming Miz and Roddy Piper Home Video Releases, Xavier Woods Plays Final Fantasy XIV at E3, New 24/7 Title Shirts Released

– WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released some new trailers for the upcoming home video releases of Getting Rowdy: The Unreleased Matches of Roddy Piper and The Miz: A-List Superstar, along with some other home video release updates. You can check out those trailers below.

The Miz set arrives in July. The Roddy Piper set arrives on August 27. Meanwhile, Super ShowDown 2019 will be released on DVD later this September. Money in the Bank 2019 is now available on DVD/Blu-ray in the US. It will hit Europe on July 8 and Australia on August 21.





– Xavier Woods shared another E3 2019 video today where he talks to game producer and director Naoki Yoshida about Final Fantasy XIV: Stormbringer. You can check out that video below.

– WWE has released some new shirts for the WWE 24/7 title. These include a new R-Truth “24/7 Rules Apply. Just Add Ref” shirt. You can check out some images of the new shirts below.