WWE News: Roderick Strong Angle Delayed From This Week’s NXT, A&E Doing Ricky Steamboat Biography
September 2, 2022
– An angle involving Roderick Strong and Diamond Mine was reportedly delayed from this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Strong has been in a storyline with his stable where they don’t trust him, and this week’s show saw him come out and try to prove his innocence but ultimately cost the group a six-man tag team match against Gallus.
The WON reports that the angle was supposed to be different but that they delayed it due to Strong currently dealing with an injury.
– The outlet also reports that A&E is working on a Biography: WWE Legends episode for Ricky Steamboat.
