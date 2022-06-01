WWE News: Roderick Strong Gives Creed Brothers an Ultimatum On NXT, Ivy Niles Beats Kiana James

– Roderick Strong laid down the law to the Creed Brothers on WWE NXT — win the Tag Titles at In Your House or leave Diamond Mine. Tonight’s show saw Strong and Damon Kemp lose to Pretty Deadly despite the Creeds trying to save Strong from a nefarious attack. After the match, Strong told the Creeds that if they don’t win the titles at this weekend’s show, they will be kicked out of the group:

– Speaking of Diamond Mine, Ivy Nile picked up a win over Kiana James on the show. Afterward, Pretty Deadly came down to the ring to mock the Creeds, but were attacked by their IYH opponents: