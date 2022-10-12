wrestling / News
WWE News: Roderick Strong Makes TV Return on NXT, Veer Lures Sanga Away From Match
– Roderick Strong made his first appearance on NXT TV since NXT Worlds Collide on this week’s episode. Tuesday night’s show featured the Diamond Mine leader being brought in a wheelchair by Ivy Nile to meet with the Creeds Brothers, who were visiting him in the hospital. Strong gave Julius a pep talk ahead of his match with Damon Kemp at Halloween Havoc:
Diamond Mine FOREVER 🙌😢#WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe @ivynile_wwe @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/jOq5QM18zW
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2022
– Sanga was out in Valentina Feroz’s corner for her match with Indi Hartwell on tonight’s WWE NXT, at least until Veer came along. Sanga’s Indus Sher partner made his second appearance in as many weeks, talking quietly to Sanga before the latter reluctantly left with Veer. Feroz ended up losing to Hartwell soon after:
What's going on here?#WWENXT @Sanga_WWE @VeerMahaan pic.twitter.com/JiqUQ25YYg
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2022
