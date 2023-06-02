wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On 1,000 Days As Champion, Sami Zayn On After The Bell
– Roman Reigns has been champion for (over) 1,000 days, and he took to social media to comment ahead of tonight’s Smackdown. Tonight’s show will have a celebration of Reigns’ title reign, and the Tribal Chief posted to his Twitter to write:
“Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.
The Greatest of All Time.
[1,000] days as the undisputed best in the world!
#AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown”
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 1, 2023
– Sami Zayn is the guest on the latest episode of After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
“Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn returns to the podcast for an exclusive in-depth interview to discuss his experience at Night of Champions, his 20-year wrestling story with Kevin Owens and to look back on his time with The Bloodline.”
