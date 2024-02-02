WWE Confirms Roman Reigns Appearance For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of Smackdown. The company posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing that Reigns will be showing up at this week’s show after he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

The company had previously teased that Reigns’ “Road to WrestleMania begins” at Smackdown but did not confirm that Reigns himself would be appearing. The updated card for the show, which airs live Friday night on FOX, is:

* Logan Paul returns

* Roman Reigns appears as his Road to WrestleMania begins

* Cody Rhodes appears