WWE News: Roman Reigns’ Attack On Brock Lesnar Shown on Raw, Damian Priest Attacks Finn Balor

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Madison Square Garden WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Roman Reigns’ attack on Brock Lesnar from Madison Square Garden was shown on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see the video below of the footage, which aired on Monday’s episode:

– Damian Priest got his revenge on Finn Balor on tonight’s show, attacking Balor after he defeated Austin Theory:

