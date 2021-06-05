WWE News: Roman Reigns Attacks Mysterios On Smackdown, Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews Clip

– Roman Reigns got involved in The Usos’ battle with Rey and Dominik Mysterio on this week’s WWE Smackdown, attacking the tag champs. The Mysterios defended their titles against the Usos twice on tonight’s show, with the first match being nullified after Dominik with a rollup but it was shown that Jimmy Uso’s shoulder was up. Reigns demanded that Jey and Jimmy make it right and they had another match in the main event, which saw Reigns come out and assault the champions:

– WWE posted a clip of Kevin Owens’ match with Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, which saw Crews pick up the win: