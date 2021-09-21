wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Beats Bobby Lashley & Big E. On Raw, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles Clip

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Roman Reigns

– Roman Reigns proved victorious in a clash with two of Raw’s top names in Big E. and Bobby Lashley on tonight’s show. Monday’s Raw saw Reigns and the Usos defeat the New Day in the opening bout, then defeat E. and Lashley in the main event as you can see below:

– WWE posted a clip from Randy Orton’s win over AJ Styles on Raw:

Big E., Bobby Lashley, RAW, Roman Reigns

