wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing at Digital Event, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Playlist, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas
August 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Sportico has announced that Roman Reigns will be a guest on their Business Beyond the Game event on Thursday. You can see the details below:
– former Georgia Tech defensive lineman
– played in the NFL
– second-generation @WWE Superstar
– beat leukemia
– featured guest in our Business Beyond the Game event this week.
Register here: https://t.co/nyu2Icjqmo pic.twitter.com/tcCQ4QQFjm
— Sportico (@Sportico) August 16, 2021
– WWE has posted the latest episodes of WWE Playlist and Canvas 2 Canvas, both of which you can see below. The Playlist episode looks at Bobby Lashley and Goldberg’s feud heading into SummerSlam, while Canvas 2 Canvas celebrates Samoan Excellence:
More Trending Stories
- Andrade el Idolo Takes Shot At Dave Meltzer, Claims Meltzer Hates Him and Charlotte Flair
- Backstage Note on Why Charlotte Flair Was Not at Last Night’s WWE Supershow
- Released WWE Wrestlers Dealing With Visa Issues, Bronson Reed Comments ‘Fun Times’
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Asking AAA to Hold Off on Planned Title Change at TripleMania XXIX