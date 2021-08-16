wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing at Digital Event, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Playlist, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns

– Sportico has announced that Roman Reigns will be a guest on their Business Beyond the Game event on Thursday. You can see the details below:

– WWE has posted the latest episodes of WWE Playlist and Canvas 2 Canvas, both of which you can see below. The Playlist episode looks at Bobby Lashley and Goldberg’s feud heading into SummerSlam, while Canvas 2 Canvas celebrates Samoan Excellence:

