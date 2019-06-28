wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns’ Five Greatest Rivals Video, Stock Down

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roman Reigns has had plenty of feuds during his WWE career, and the latest List This! is looking at the best of them. You can see the video below, which names Reigns’ greatest rivals as Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and John Cena:

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.21 on Friday, up $0.01 (0.01%) from the previous close. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was up 0.28% on the day.

Jeremy Thomas

