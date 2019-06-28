wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns’ Five Greatest Rivals Video, Stock Down
June 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns has had plenty of feuds during his WWE career, and the latest List This! is looking at the best of them. You can see the video below, which names Reigns’ greatest rivals as Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and John Cena:
– WWE’s stock closed at $72.21 on Friday, up $0.01 (0.01%) from the previous close. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was up 0.28% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In
- Even More on When Bischoff and Heyman Will Assume New Creative Roles, If XFL Had Anything To Do With It
- Tommy Dreamer Reveals That He Considered Murdering Paul Heyman and Himself At WrestleMania 17
- Mark Henry Recalls Threatening Shawn Michaels Backstage After Crutches Prank, How Vince McMahon Reacted To It