WWE News: Roman Reigns Reads User Comments, Forgotten Sons Send Message to Fandango, Titus O’Neil Set for Back to School Event

– IGN released a video of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns reading user comments. You can check out that Roman Reigns video below.

– Following Fandango returning to NXT to help his old tag team partner Tyler Breeze from an attack by the Forgotten Sons, NXT released a clip of the Forgotten Sons sending a message to Breeze. The Forgotten Sons declare that they will be “forgotten no more.” You can check out that clip below.

– Buccaneers.com covered Titus O’Neil taking part in Tampa’s second annual Back to School Bash and Kickoff Classic. The event is scheduled for later today at Raymond James Stadium. AdventHealth, the hospital of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is partnering with O’Neil to provide more than 15,000 kids with free health services, backpacks and school supplies for the event.