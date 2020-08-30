wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Hypes Tonight’s Payback, Mia Yim Plays More Fall Guys
– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to hype tonight’s WWE Payback. Reigns is set to face The Fiend and Braun Strowman with The Fiend’s Universal Championship on the line:
Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!! https://t.co/CaZDc2wHKM
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020
– Mia Yim posted a new YouTube video in which she plays more Fall Guys:
