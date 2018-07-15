Quantcast

 

WWE News: Roman Reigns Has a Message for Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura Answering Fan Questions Tonight, and WWE Reportedly Signs Lacey Lane

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bobby Lashley Roman Reigns Raw 61818

– Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley had the following exchange on Twitter earlier today ahead of their match at Extreme Rules tonight.

LuchaCentral reports that independent wrestler Lacey Lane has signed a developmental deal with WWE. Previously, Lane had an initial offer with WWE, but the offer was apparently rescinded after some arthritis was found in her new. Apparently, that issue was cleared up.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is set to be answering fan questions tonight during the Extreme Rules Kickoff show. Fans can check out the announcement tweet and hashtag to send in questions below.

