WWE News: Roman Reigns Has a Message for Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura Answering Fan Questions Tonight, and WWE Reportedly Signs Lacey Lane

– Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley had the following exchange on Twitter earlier today ahead of their match at Extreme Rules tonight.

I’ve punched through and flown over the entire @WWE roster to get to you. Tonight, no one is here to stop me or save you, Bob. #ReignsvsLashley #ExtremeRules — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 15, 2018

Every ring or cage is an opportunity to REMIND everyone who I am and what I can do. #ExtremeRules #ReignsvsLashley — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 15, 2018

– LuchaCentral reports that independent wrestler Lacey Lane has signed a developmental deal with WWE. Previously, Lane had an initial offer with WWE, but the offer was apparently rescinded after some arthritis was found in her new. Apparently, that issue was cleared up.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is set to be answering fan questions tonight during the Extreme Rules Kickoff show. Fans can check out the announcement tweet and hashtag to send in questions below.