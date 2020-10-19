wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns & More Talk College Football Days, Stock Closes Down
October 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns, Big E., King Corbin and others spoke with FOX about their days playing college football. You can see the video here from FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” which also features Jey Uso.
– WWE stock closed at $38.65 on Monday, down $1.13 (2.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.44% on the day.
