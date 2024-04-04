wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns & Rock Appear On Tonight Show, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre On WWE Playlist, WrestleMania Vlogs

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE RAW 4-1-24 The Rock Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– Roman Reigns and The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show to promote WrestleMania 40. Rock posted a video of the two backstage before the show as you can see below, writing:

“The Final Boss @therock and your Tribal Chief @romanreigns are ready for @fallontonight!”

– The latest WWE Playlist features Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre’s Road to WrestleMania:

– WWE posted WrestleMania 40 vlogs from Jey Uso and Bayley:

