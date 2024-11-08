WWE News: Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn On WWE Playlist, Latest Matches From The Vault

– Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are the focus of the latest episode of WWE Playlist. You can see the video below documenting the history between the two:

– The WWE Vault account on YouTube has released a few new matches including an unseen cage match between Bret Hart and Hakushi, The Shield vs. The New Day from Survivor Series 2017 and Team Morrison vs. Team Miz from Survivor Series 2009: